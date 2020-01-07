© Scheugenpflug AG

Atlas Copco completes the acquisition of German supplier of dispensing solutions

Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Scheugenpflug AG. The company offers dispensing solutions including adhesive bonding and potting solutions, used in various industries. The acquisition was announced October 25, 2019.

Scheugenpflug AG has more than 600 employees and is based in Neustadt an der Donau near Munich. In 2018 Scheugenpflug AG had revenues of approximately EUR 80 million. The German company specializes in highly automated system solutions such as dispensing cells and vacuum potting chambers. The acquired business will become part of Atlas Copco’s Industrial Assembly Solutions division in the Industrial Technique business area.