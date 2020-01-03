© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Meyer Burger divests Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V.

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is selling its inkjet printing business (PiXDRO) located in Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. in Eindhoven (NL) to Süss MicroTec SE headquartered in Germany.

The approximately 30 employees will transer from Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. to Süss MicroTec SE. The contract is subject to standard market completion conditions with completion of the transaction expected towards the end of February 2020. The agreed purchase price for the business with annual sales of approximately CHF 8 million (EUR 7.3 million) is approximately CHF 5 million (EUR 4.6 million) in cash. Meyer Burger anticipates an accounting profit arising from the transaction of around CHF 3 million (EUR 2.7 million). "With this divestment an optimal solution has been achieved for all parties. As part of Süss MicroTec, the PiXDRO technology has good prospects for growth ", explains Meyer Burger CEO Hans Brändle the decision to sell. "This transaction is a further step in Meyer Burger's focus on a strategic PV business with our successful Heterojunction / SmartWire technologies as well as on promising next generation cell technologies", Brändle continued. The Technology and Product Centre in Eindhoven (Netherlands) develops and manufactures technologies and solutions in the field of inkjet solutions for the electronics and semiconductor industries. Meyer Burger will continue to purchase certain products and services from its former subsidiary in the future.