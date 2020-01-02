© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales decrease slightly MoM in November

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0.3% from the previous month's total and 10.8% lower than the November 2018 total of USD 41.1 billion.

"As 2019 winds down, global semiconductor sales continue to lag behind last year's total, but we've begun seeing indications of the modest rebound projected for next year," says John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association, in a press release. "Regionally, the Americas market was the only major market to grow on a month-to-month basis, but sales into the Americas were down substantially year-to-year." Sales increased in November 2019 compared to October 2019 in the Americas (2.3%), held flat in China, and decreased in Europe (-0.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.8%), and Japan (-1.9%). Sales were down across all regions compared to November 2018: China (-6.0%), Europe (-8.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-8.3%), Japan (-9.1%), and the Americas (-22.3%).