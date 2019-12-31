© ICAPE Group (illustration purpose only)

Taiwan PCB production increases to USD 21.9bn in 2019

According to statistics from the TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association), the production value of Taiwanese PCB companies in Mainland China during Q3/2019 amounts to NT$ 185.7 billion (approx. USD 5.9 billion).

It increases by 1.7%, when compared to NT$ 182.6 billion in the same quarter last year (2018). Taiwanese companies’ overseas production ratio in Mainland China is approx. 63.6% and their production value throughout 2019 is estimated to be NT$ 656.2 billion (USD 21.9 billion). TPCA indicates that the total production value of the Taiwanese PCB industry across straits in the third quarter amounts to NT$ 185.7 billion, which is better than expected. This is because the final demand increases in the second half of the year, especially the demand for the smartphone. In the third quarter, the total global shipment declined by 3.2%. For other products, the demand for Bluetooth earphones and the “three” phone lens or above which evolve from “two” phone lens drives the growth of the rigid-flex boards to a YoY rate of 53.5% and the production value ratio increase to 4.1% from 2.7% in the same period of last year. With several uncertain factors around the world, Taiwanese PCB industry’s production value of Q2 and Q3 in 2019 not only is better than expected, but also increases on a year-on-year basis. This makes the annual production value in 2019 increase to NT$ 656.2 billion with a slightly better performance.