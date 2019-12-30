© Beijer Electronics / Otis

Beijer Electronics signs agreement with Otis

Swedish Beijer Electronics Group AB has through its business entity Beijer Electronics signed an agreement with Otis valued at more than SEK 150 million (EUR 14.36 million).

Otis is part of the listed United Technologies group, a manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The contract spans over a period of five years for the supply of display solutions for Otis product line Compass. “We are delighted to have been chosen by Otis to provide a custom display solution that will help drive Otis’s success in the market now and in the future. This is the beginning of a partnership for many years that will benefit both organizations.” says Haden Howell, Vice President, Key Accounts, Beijer Electronics, in a press release. "Our processes now fully match the requirements of large enterprises with high demands and attention to detail, and we are thrilled to take the next steps together with Otis in our collaboration." adds Stefan Lager, CEO of Beijer Electronics. Deliveries starts in spring 2020 and will gradually contribute positively to Beijer Electronics’ result during the year.