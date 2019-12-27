



North American PCB industry growth continues strong

Sales and orders in November were strong among the North American PCB companies, and it continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.08, says the IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments in November 2019 were up 17.2% compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date sales growth as of November is 7.7% ahead of the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, November shipments increased 0.7%. PCB bookings in November increased 11.1% year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth is up to 4.4%. Bookings in November fell 18.6% from the previous month. “Business is booming for the North American PCB industry as sales and orders outpace last year’s performance by a substantial margin,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “A strong book-to-bill ratio following three months of positive ratios indicates the likelihood for continued sales growth through the first quarter of 2020.”