Sony Ericsson sees increased Security level

British police have arrested more than 20 suspects in a major terrorist plot to blow up passenger jets flying between the United Kingdom and the United States. Sony Ericsson, which have their headquarter in London, has increased their security level.

Flights set for departure from the UK was delayed for several hours. Sony Ericsson is among many companies that are affected by this chaos. The majority of Sony Ericsson's staff is located in Asia and Sweden. Garry Lockwood, communication manager at Sony Ericsson told local media that after the terrorist attack in London last year, it took 4-6 weeks before everything went back to normal. He believes it will be similar this time.

