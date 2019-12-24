© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com General | December 24, 2019
Elliptic Labs with two new design wins
Elliptic Labs is announcing today that it has signed a contract for two new design wins. Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor will be incorporated into two more models of smartphones for an Asian OEM.
“Elliptic Labs is seeing strong growth with the inclusion of its technology in so many phones,” says Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, in a press release. “Asian OEMs appreciate the possibilities this technology offers. Having the ability to deliver a full-screen phone and replace the proximity sensor with software opens up so many more options for manufacturers who are looking to deliver advanced features to customers.”
Kitron awarded energy orders Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 75 million for development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.
Konka invests millions in research institute Chinese electronics manufacturer, Konka Group, is doubling down on its goal to lead the industry in developing and building the Micro LED market with an investment of RMB 1.5 billion (more than USD 215 million) towards research and development of the emerging technology in the from of a Semiconductor Optoelectronics Research Institute.
Mitsubishi Electric chosen as prime contractor of the new satellite Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been designated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the prime contractor of the new satellite for Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-2.
GomSpace wins significant product order in North America GomSpace signed a contract with an existing customer on the North American market in the geo-intelligence industry for the delivery of a software defined radio modules and antenna systems.
Filtronic inks agreement to sell its Swedish operations Filtronic plc has reached an agreement for the sale of its Telecoms Antenna Operations to Microdata Telecom Innovation Stockholm AB (Microdata Telecom).
Wisconsin, Foxconn back to the mat Foxconn Technology Group, despite changing the original deal, may still be able to qualify for up to USD 3 billion in state tax credits if they agree to new terms, according to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
Quester Tangent installs Universal Instruments line Canada train electronics manufacturer Quester Tangent has installed a Universal Instruments line in its Saanichton, British Columbia facility.
SUSS MicroTec to acquire inkjet printer division of Meyer Burger SUSS MicroTec plans to purchase PiXDRO, a division of Meyer Burger Deutschland GmbH. Both companies signed a corresponding agreement on 19 December 2019.
Filtronic expands with $1.3 million equipment investment Designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic, has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
Yongsan to use TactoTek's IMSE technology in automotive interior parts Yongsan will market and sell automotive interior parts with TactoTek injection molded structural electronics (IMSE) features. Under the agreement, Yongsan will develop and validate solutions for a number of automotive interior uses including seats, trim, sun visors and leather-wrapped interior parts.
KATEK acquires electronics production in Düsseldorf The Munich-based electronics service provider KATEK, a portfolio company of PRIMEPULSE SE, will take over the SMT production of the Huf Group in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Mycronic gets order from Asian customer Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications and a Prexision MMS measurement system for quality assurance of advanced photomasks.
Eaton, Jabil to partner on EMS for EV market Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has chosen Jabil, a U.S.-based global EMS company, as its partner to produce electromechanical and PCB assemblies.
Eric Stodel appointed as new CEO Neways Neways' Supervisory Board formally notified the shareholders of the proposed appointment of Eric Stodel to the position of CEO.
EUR 30 million to upgrade AT&S' Korean location No matter if diagnostic devices, therapeutic applications, implants or small medical devices such as hearing aids or insulin pumps – the requirements for PCBs for health technology products are increasing. To consider this trend, AT&S initiated a technology upgrade in mid-December at the AT&S location in Ansan, Korea.
Benshaw Inc. acquires Aucom Electronics LTD Benshaw Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Aucom Electronics LTD, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of soft starters.
DigiLens, Crystal Optech partner on AR technology DigiLens Inc. has announced its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, and the hiring of Country Manager Xiaoshu Lin, based in China.
Global fab equipment spending rebounds in second half of 2019 Projected 2019 global fab equipment spending has been revised upward to USD 56.6 billion on the strength of surging memory investments in the latter part of the year after a weak first half, SEMI reports in its World Fab Forecast.
Groupe PSA and FCA agree to merge Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. have signed a binding Combination Agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest automotive OEM by volume and third largest by revenue.
Jabil's strategy remains intact and the plan is working well “Our first quarter results reflect exceptional execution across all of our businesses,” says CEO Mark Mondello, as he comments the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
GPD Global installs precision dispenser at Universal GPD Global has installed a MAX II precision dispenser at Universal Instruments' Advanced Process Lab (APL) in New York.