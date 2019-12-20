© Tactotek

Yongsan to use TactoTek's IMSE technology in automotive interior parts

Yongsan will market and sell automotive interior parts with TactoTek injection molded structural electronics (IMSE) features. Under the agreement, Yongsan will develop and validate solutions for a number of automotive interior uses including seats, trim, sun visors and leather-wrapped interior parts.

Yongsan is an automotive supplier with manufacturing operations in South Korea, India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Mexico and the United States of America, from which it serves global customers. “TactoTek IMSE technology supports our vision for design and our commitment to environment friendly products and processes. We expect good results in our new products with IMSE application on various automotive interior parts areas” said Jaedock Yoo, Executive director, R&D Chief of Yongsan. “Our customers want the styling and function of electronics throughout the vehicle interior, and IMSE technology enables us to integrate those capabilities in locations prohibitive for traditional electronics. Meanwhile, IMSE part structure reduces plastics use significantly and relies on clean, additive manufacturing processes.” TactoTek develops, industrializes and licenses IMSE technology that combines printed electronics and electronic components within single piece, seamless 3D injection molded structures. “Yongsan is a respected manufacturer in the automotive interiors market. Their success in design and manufacturing is reflected in their expanding global operations and we are very pleased to have them promoting solutions that integrate our IMSE technology,” said Jussi Harvela, TactoTek CEO.