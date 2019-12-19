© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Eaton, Jabil to partner on EMS for EV market

Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has chosen Jabil, a U.S.-based global EMS company, as its partner to produce electromechanical and PCB assemblies. “Jabil is a leading manufacturing solutions provider with a global footprint similar to Eaton’s,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, Eaton, in a press release. “Its international presence offers flexibility to scale production around the world, when and where we need it. This partnership will benefit our customers through world-class quality and improved speed of production.” “Jabil is proud to partner with Eaton to enable its vision of delivering electric vehicle solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” said Chad Morley, vice president, Automotive and Transportation, Jabil. “Combining the strengths of Eaton’s industry-leading power electronics expertise and Jabil’s industrialization, manufacturing and supply chain solutions enables Eaton to support the rapidly growing vehicle electrification market. For the past eight years, Jabil has delivered manufacturing solutions in the vehicle electrification space, and we have electronics content in more than 1 million electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today.” Eaton’s decision to use Florida-based Jabil is predicated on several factors, including adding the surface-mount technology production capacity needed for the expected increase in global electronic circuit demand. Eaton was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide.