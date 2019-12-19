© AT&S

EUR 30 million to upgrade AT&S' Korean location

No matter if diagnostic devices, therapeutic applications, implants or small medical devices such as hearing aids or insulin pumps – the requirements for PCBs for health technology products are increasing. To consider this trend, AT&S initiated a technology upgrade in mid-December at the AT&S location in Ansan, Korea.

This technology upgrade will bring the production technologies in the factory to a new level, the press release states. The Austrian PCB-manufacturer is investing around 30 Mio. EUR in the next two financial years. The investments planned for the current financial year are already budgeted in the group investments for technology upgrades. With the technology upgrade, around 8,000 square meters of additional production space will be available in the Korean AT&S plant from the end of 2020. Most of it will be used for the production of printed circuit boards for medical technology applications. Christian Fleck, COO of the Business Unit Automotive, Industrial and Medical at AT&S explains: “We have to continuously invest in the latest technologies in order to satisfy our customers’ needs on the one hand and to keep our promise to be 'First choice for advanced applications' on the other. This allows us to always offer the most modern interconnection technologies for future application generations to our existing and new customers. At the same time, technology upgrades open up great growth opportunities for us." The additional space will be used for new production facilities that will be installed by December 2020 and should receive all the necessary customer qualifications by mid-2021.