© mycronic

Mycronic gets order from Asian customer

Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications and a Prexision MMS measurement system for quality assurance of advanced photomasks.

The order has been received from an existing customer in Asia and is valued between USD 43 and 48 million. Delivery of the Prexision 800 Evo is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020 and the Prexision MMS for the second quarter of 2021. ”It is gratifying to receive the third order for a Prexision 800 Evo, Mycronic’s most advanced mask writer, together with an order for a Prexision MMS. This gives the customer access to the combination of Prexision writer and Prexision metrology system which has become industry standard for producing the most advanced photomasks”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.