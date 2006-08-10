Nippon licenses TCR Product to Ticer

Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd. has announced it has licensed the technology and trademark for its Gould Electronics Inc. subsidiary's TCR® embedded resistor product to Ticer Technologies, L.L.C.

Ticer Technologies is a new company formed in March 2006 by a Gould management group. The business is headed by David P. Burgess, current president of Gould. It will relocate from the Gould copper foil facility in Chandler to a nearby site. Ticer Technologies will have machinery and laboratory equipment used to support the TCR product and service customers. Burgess expects to have the new facility open for business September 1, 2006.



Gould is currently manufacturing and selling the TCR product and these activities will be transferred to Ticer Technologies during August. "No interruption in service is anticipated and we will work with our customers to ensure supply capability during the transition," Burgess said.