Mycronic moves up to Nasdaq Large Cap

Mycronic AB will on January 2, 2020 be moved up from Nasdaq Mid Cap to Nasdaq Large Cap.

Mycronic is currently listed on Nasdaq Mid Cap, a segment for companies with a stock market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion. After having had an average stock market value of above EUR 1 billion during November two years in a row, Mycronic will according to Nasdaq rules be moved up to Nasdaq Large Cap from January 2, 2020. ”It is of course really stimulating to become a Large Cap company and at the same time a confirmation of Mycronic’s successful strategy. We will continue along this path, which includes improving the EBIT margin in Assembly Solutions and at the same time maintain and broaden our strong position in Pattern Generators”, says Anders Lindqvist, CEO at Mycronic.