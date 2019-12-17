© luchschen dreamstime.com

GPD Global installs precision dispenser at Universal

GPD Global has installed a MAX II precision dispenser at Universal Instruments’ Advanced Process Lab (APL) in New York.

According to a GPD press release, the new dispenser enhances the lab’s dispense capability and is designed for use in four different dispense pump technologies: jet pump, precision auger, time pressure pump or a positive displacement pump, enabling the precision processing of a wide variety of adhesive, encapsulant or paste materials. Western Colorado-based GPD Global, manufacturer of automated fluid dispensing, conformal coating and component-prep systems is supplier for the global PCB assembly and semiconductor industries. APL Director Dave Vicari said, “This new tool provides superior dispensing accuracy and volume control, which is a significant advantage for the leading-edge applications we work on. For the Medical and Aerospace & Defense products in particular, we need tightly controlled processes to ensure high reliability in very demanding environments. The MAX II will help us maintain the highest standard in that regard.” GPD Global Vice President Sven Wedekin said, “Partnering with the APL is a great opportunity and we’re happy to have placed our most advanced dispensing platform in the lab. This enables us to work closely with the APL in developing new dispensing solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry and we expect that our respective expertise will be very much complementary.”