HEICO Corp. picks up Quell Corporation

HEICO Corporation announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of Quell Corporation in an all-cash transaction.

New Mexico-based Quell designs and manufactures EMI/RFI and transient protection solutions with flexible devices that filter out transients and other interference in critical electronics, communications and other systems for the aerospace and defense markets. HEICO said in a press release that the 55-person employee base is expected to stay intact, and that the company will continue operating from its current location. Quell was founded in 1994 by Quell’s current President, Kevin Foreman, and Paul Miller, who retired earlier this year. Foreman will continue to lead Quell’s management with Sales and Marketing Chief Scott Lindberg, and the two will also hold 19.9% of the company after the closing. HEICO Chairman and CEO Laurans A. Mendelson and HEICO Co-President and CEO of HEICO Electronic Technologies Group Victor H. Mendelson issued a joint statement in the press release, commenting, “Quell is a unique growth company, with unique products and it is beloved by its customers for providing a crucial solution to EMI and transient problems. We are honored to join with Kevin, Scott and the entire well-regarded Quell team as Quell continues to provide unparalleled solutions for harsh and hi-reliability environments.” Florida-based HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.