© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 16, 2019
HEICO Corp. picks up Quell Corporation
HEICO Corporation announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of Quell Corporation in an all-cash transaction.
New Mexico-based Quell designs and manufactures EMI/RFI and transient protection solutions with flexible devices that filter out transients and other interference in critical electronics, communications and other systems for the aerospace and defense markets. HEICO said in a press release that the 55-person employee base is expected to stay intact, and that the company will continue operating from its current location. Quell was founded in 1994 by Quell’s current President, Kevin Foreman, and Paul Miller, who retired earlier this year. Foreman will continue to lead Quell’s management with Sales and Marketing Chief Scott Lindberg, and the two will also hold 19.9% of the company after the closing. HEICO Chairman and CEO Laurans A. Mendelson and HEICO Co-President and CEO of HEICO Electronic Technologies Group Victor H. Mendelson issued a joint statement in the press release, commenting, “Quell is a unique growth company, with unique products and it is beloved by its customers for providing a crucial solution to EMI and transient problems. We are honored to join with Kevin, Scott and the entire well-regarded Quell team as Quell continues to provide unparalleled solutions for harsh and hi-reliability environments.” Florida-based HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.
GPD Global installs precision dispenser at Universal GPD Global has installed a MAX II precision dispenser at Universal Instruments’ Advanced Process Lab (APL) in New York.
Long and winding road for China’s EV maker NIO In its third round of layoffs this year, NIO US has filed another WARN notice with the State of California’s EDD office indicating 141 layoffs, bringing the total to 273 for the year.
Benchmark Electronics closing Silicon Valley plant Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. has taken the next step in its previously announced plan to restructure the company, with the filing of WARN notice with the State of California concerning its San Jose facility.
VIRTEX acquires Precision Technology Inc. Austin-based EMS provider VIRTEX has announced the acquisition of Precision Technology (PTI).
Sponsored content by CMLCML putting the drive into e-mobility As the global demand and trend for e-mobility grows, we understand that customers are looking for products with better performance, stricter tolerance, increased reliability and cost effectiveness. This means your PCB provider must understand the challenge you are facing, be able to support you throughout the whole process – from the first technical questions to the end of life.
Picosun augments energy and density for batteries As the performance requirements of devices running on lithium-ion batteries are increasing, Finnish Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) equipment and solutions provider, Picosun Group, thinks that the functional characteristics of their power sources should be improved as well.
Rheinmetall wins major order in the mobile communications market The Düsseldorf, Germany-based technology group Rheinmetall AG is systematically expanding the activities of its Automotive arm to include new product categories outside the automotive industry.
HEICO Corp. picks up Quell Corporation HEICO Corporation announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of Quell Corporation in an all-cash transaction.
Schurter Romania certified to IATF 16949 On 25 November 2019, the Schurter Electronic Components s.r.l. production site in Ilfov, Romania, received the audit certificate according to the automotive standard IATF 16949:2016.
AQ Group appoints new CFO Christina Hegg has been appointed new CFO for AQ Group. She will start her new position in April 2020 and will be a member of Group Management.
Ventec invests in expansion of PTFE laminates manufacturing Ventec International has significantly increased its PTFE laminate manufacturing capabilities following a strategic investment in a new high-temperature press and lay-up/break-down line at its Suzhou (China) manufacturing plant.
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products to sell its Memphis factory Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) has entered into an agreement to sell its power transformer factory located in Memphis, Tennessee to Hyosung Heavy Industries, known for the HICO brand in the United States.
MRSI moves to new facility MRSI Systems, which was acquired by Mycronic back in 2018, is moving to its new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
dSPACE adds West Coast office Simulation and validation specialist dSPACE has opened a Silicon Valley office in San Jose, California as part of its strategic realignment.
Cogiscan, BasiCAE form strategic partnership Quebec-based Cogiscan Inc. has announced a partnership with China’s BasiCAE Technology, a provider of traditional shop control systems and software customization services.
Korea hits new record of industrial robots in operation The World Robotics report presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) shows a new record stock of about 300,000 operational industrial robots in the Republic of Korea in 2018 (+10%).
Keytronic starts production at its new Vietnam facility Keytronic Corporation says it has started shipping product from its new Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility.
USI's looking to accelerate expansion - acquires Asteelflash It looks like we’re ending 2019 with a bang. One of the worlds biggest EMS providers wants to acquire one of Europe’s largest electronics manufacturers.
Devon manufacturer adds capabilities in Dorset via acqusition Devon-based PCB manufacturer, EuroTech Group, is acquiring PCB manufacturer Lyncolec, based in Poole, Dorset.
Kyocera and TactoTek collaborate on IMSE solution Kyocera and TactoTek has singed a marketing agreement which aims to bring IMSE solutions to several new market segments, including industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, and more.
IPC: Unanimous approval of USMCA needed IPC issued a statement this week expressing support of the recently bi-partisan approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and a strong desire for legislative approval by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
Nordson's CFO to retire in 2020 after 30 years with the company Nordson's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gregory A. Thaxton, plans to retire in 2020 after thirty successful years with the company, with the last 12 years as CFO.
KUKA restructures subdivision due to economic uncertainty KUKA is restructuring a subdivision in the Robotics segment that is responsible for automated manufacturing solutions such as cells and special machines.
PCB industry recovers slightly in Q3 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region were able to increase sales sequentially in the third quarter of 2019 by 1.1%. However, sales figures are 11% lower than those recorded for the third quarter of 2018, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.
Garz & Fricke moves into new HQ in Hamburg-Harburg Garz & Fricke GmbH continues to expand. As of late October, the business operations of the HMI and Panel PC specialist will be transferring to the new headquarters in in Hamburg-Harburg.Load more news
Related news