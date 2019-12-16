© AQ Group

AQ Group appoints new CFO

Christina Hegg has been appointed new CFO for AQ Group. She will start her new position in April 2020 and will be a member of Group Management.

Christina Hegg is currently a chartered accountant and has a long and extensive experience working with both large and small companies in the technology intensive industry and other industries. She has a Master degree in Economics from Stockholm University and has previously worked in the finance function at two different IS / IT companies. Christina has IFRS accreditation and extensive experience in both financial control and internal control. Christina has held a number of leadership positions and also worked extensively with competence development and the ongoing digitalisation in the finance functions. Christina replaces Mia Tomczak who will start a position as CFO for another group. “I would especially like to thank Mia Tomczak for her excellent contribution to AQ Group's development over the past five years. Under Mia's leadership, AQ Group has built up the organization and processes and systems required for a complete finance function. Mia was also a driving force and made a great effort in connection with the Group's listing on Nasdaq 2017. We will miss Mia's leadership, drive and commitment and wish her all the best in her new role, ”says Anders Carlsson, CEO of AQ Group. “We are also very pleased that Christina has accepted the challenge of taking over after Mia as CFO of AQ Group. We look forward to her leadership and contribution in continuing to develop the Group's finance function. AQ Group's strategy is to continue profitable growth by being a Reliable supplier to demanding industrial customers. To achieve this, we continue having the need of a finance function of top class, ”says Anders Carlsson.