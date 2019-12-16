© Ventec International Group

Ventec invests in expansion of PTFE laminates manufacturing

Ventec International has significantly increased its PTFE laminate manufacturing capabilities following a strategic investment in a new high-temperature press and lay-up/break-down line at its Suzhou (China) manufacturing plant.

With 5G and evermore sophisticated radar applications, the demand and requirements for low loss/high frequency material is accelerating. Critical RF/Microwave-, antenna-, power amplifier- and sub-assembly-applications require superior electrical performance that can be delivered through PTFE laminates. To serve the increasing demand of these PTFE type products, Ventec has strengthened its investment in its Suzhou manufacturing plant to be even better positioned for the increase in demand and meet customers accelerated radar and 5G deployment requirements. The most recent important equipment investment in a new high-temperature press and lay-up/break-down line at Ventec’s Suzhou (China) manufacturing plant delivers a significant increase in manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for PTFE laminates. Jason Chung, CEO said: "The investment and installation of the PTFE manufacturing line is yet another important piece of the puzzle in our global growth program. The addition of the line to our range of capabilities demonstrates to our customers our commitment to maintaining the most up-to-date manufacturing technologies that support our clients’ PCB design, development and manufacturing needs."