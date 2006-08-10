Nokia, Qualcomm Continue Patents Battle

Nokia has announced that it has filed a complaint against Qualcomm with the Delaware Court of Chancery in the U.S.

Nokia is asking the Court to order Qualcomm to abide by its written contractual obligations to international standards setting organizations to license intellectual property essential to GSM and UMTS technology standards on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Additionally, Nokia is seeking a Court order to affirm that Qualcomm is not entitled to injunctive relief in relation to alleged infringement of patents declared essential to a standard.



Qualcomm has filed three separate legal actions against Nokia in U.S. Federal Court, a court in the United Kingdom and the U.S. International Trade Commission where it has requested injunctions against Nokia.

