MRSI moves to new facility

MRSI Systems, which was acquired by Mycronic back in 2018, is moving to its new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

The company says that it is expanding and combining operations with its two sister companies, AEi and Mycronic AB, as they bring the Mycronic USA operations under one roof. "This is a significant investment by Mycronic AB in our US operations. The new building will contain extensive customer lounges, conference rooms, demonstration rooms, and enhanced training facilities. By the middle of next year, the Mycronic operations and AEi Mycronic will join MRSI Mycronic in this impressive new facility," the company writes in a short update.