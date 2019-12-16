© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 16, 2019
MRSI moves to new facility
MRSI Systems, which was acquired by Mycronic back in 2018, is moving to its new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
The company says that it is expanding and combining operations with its two sister companies, AEi and Mycronic AB, as they bring the Mycronic USA operations under one roof. "This is a significant investment by Mycronic AB in our US operations. The new building will contain extensive customer lounges, conference rooms, demonstration rooms, and enhanced training facilities. By the middle of next year, the Mycronic operations and AEi Mycronic will join MRSI Mycronic in this impressive new facility," the company writes in a short update.
HEICO Corp. picks up Quell Corporation HEICO Corporation announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of Quell Corporation in an all-cash transaction.
Schurter Romania certified to IATF 16949 On 25 November 2019, the Schurter Electronic Components s.r.l. production site in Ilfov, Romania, received the audit certificate according to the automotive standard IATF 16949:2016.
AQ Group appoints new CFO Christina Hegg has been appointed new CFO for AQ Group. She will start her new position in April 2020 and will be a member of Group Management.
Ventec invests in expansion of PTFE laminates manufacturing Ventec International has significantly increased its PTFE laminate manufacturing capabilities following a strategic investment in a new high-temperature press and lay-up/break-down line at its Suzhou (China) manufacturing plant.
Sponsored content by CMLCML putting the drive into e-mobility As the global demand and trend for e-mobility grows, we understand that customers are looking for products with better performance, stricter tolerance, increased reliability and cost effectiveness. This means your PCB provider must understand the challenge you are facing, be able to support you throughout the whole process – from the first technical questions to the end of life.
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products to sell its Memphis factory Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) has entered into an agreement to sell its power transformer factory located in Memphis, Tennessee to Hyosung Heavy Industries, known for the HICO brand in the United States.
MRSI moves to new facility MRSI Systems, which was acquired by Mycronic back in 2018, is moving to its new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
dSPACE adds West Coast office Simulation and validation specialist dSPACE has opened a Silicon Valley office in San Jose, California as part of its strategic realignment.
Cogiscan, BasiCAE form strategic partnership Quebec-based Cogiscan Inc. has announced a partnership with China’s BasiCAE Technology, a provider of traditional shop control systems and software customization services.
Korea hits new record of industrial robots in operation The World Robotics report presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) shows a new record stock of about 300,000 operational industrial robots in the Republic of Korea in 2018 (+10%).
Keytronic starts production at its new Vietnam facility Keytronic Corporation says it has started shipping product from its new Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility.
USI's looking to accelerate expansion - acquires Asteelflash It looks like we’re ending 2019 with a bang. One of the worlds biggest EMS providers wants to acquire one of Europe’s largest electronics manufacturers.
Devon manufacturer adds capabilities in Dorset via acqusition Devon-based PCB manufacturer, EuroTech Group, is acquiring PCB manufacturer Lyncolec, based in Poole, Dorset.
Kyocera and TactoTek collaborate on IMSE solution Kyocera and TactoTek has singed a marketing agreement which aims to bring IMSE solutions to several new market segments, including industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, and more.
IPC: Unanimous approval of USMCA needed IPC issued a statement this week expressing support of the recently bi-partisan approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and a strong desire for legislative approval by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
Nordson's CFO to retire in 2020 after 30 years with the company Nordson's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gregory A. Thaxton, plans to retire in 2020 after thirty successful years with the company, with the last 12 years as CFO.
KUKA restructures subdivision due to economic uncertainty KUKA is restructuring a subdivision in the Robotics segment that is responsible for automated manufacturing solutions such as cells and special machines.
PCB industry recovers slightly in Q3 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region were able to increase sales sequentially in the third quarter of 2019 by 1.1%. However, sales figures are 11% lower than those recorded for the third quarter of 2018, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.
Garz & Fricke moves into new HQ in Hamburg-Harburg Garz & Fricke GmbH continues to expand. As of late October, the business operations of the HMI and Panel PC specialist will be transferring to the new headquarters in in Hamburg-Harburg.
TF Massif Technologies taps new CEO British Columbia-based TF Massif Technologies has announced the appointment of Tom Peregoodoff as the company’s new chief executive officer.
DoJ: Google, Fitbit deal under review The U.S. Justice Department is looking into anti-trust issues concerning Google's bid to buy Fitbit Inc.
L3Harris Tech secures U.S. Marine Corps order L3Harris Technologies received a USD 50 million follow-on delivery order for Falcon III AN/PRC-160 HF radios and related equipment from the U.S. Marine Corps .
Metair completes Romanian lithium-Ion battery cell factory South African energy storage company, Metair Investments, says that its Romanian units Prime Batteries and Rombat have completed the installation of the group's first Lithium-Ion battery cell manufacturing and assembly facility in Bucharest, Romania.
£5m award marks ‘topping out’ of Cardiff research powerhouse An GBP 80 million Cardiff University powerhouse for Welsh scientific research has been ‘topped out’ by Bouygues UK – backed by over GBP5 million support from Welsh Government and industrial partners.
Advanced Energy expands with new lab near Frankfurt Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has opened its Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) Showcase Lab near Frankfurt, Germany.Load more news