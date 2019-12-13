© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

dSPACE adds West Coast office

Simulation and validation specialist dSPACE has opened a Silicon Valley office in San Jose, California as part of its strategic realignment.

A press release stated that the new regional office will be led by dSPACE Account Manager Thorsten Oppermann. dSPACE President Dr. Peter Waeltermann said, “We have already networked with many high-tech companies in and around the new location. We are excited to help them bring innovations in autonomous driving and electric mobility to the road faster with our prototyping, simulation, and validation solutions.” The company's simulation and testing systems are widely used across the automotive, aerospace, commercial and off-highway vehicle, power electronics, electric drive, medical, as well as research and education industries. dSPACE has recently expanded its portfolio to include development and validation tools specifically geared for autonomous driving, electric drive/e-mobility, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications. dSPACE was formed in 1988 in Paderborn, Germany. The company has locations in the Europe, China, and Japan, and a main North American office in Wixom, Michigan.