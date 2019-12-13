© jirsak dreamstime.com

Keytronic starts production at its new Vietnam facility

Keytronic Corporation says it has started shipping product from its new Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility.

Keytronic’s Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility has provided the company with 133'000 square feet of additional space and currently has one SMT line and several final assembly lines. There is ample room to expand to three SMT lines and add multiple final assemble lines without any further construction. Keytronic completed this project within 8 months following site selection, a press release reads. “I’m very proud of everyone who has been involved in getting our Da Nang facility up and running in such a short period of time,” says Craig Gates, President and CEO of Keytronic. “Our strategic decision to expand to Vietnam was initially fueled by the US-China trade war. However, we have received tremendous interest in the Vietnam facility both from customer’s who do have China tariff issues, and also from those that do not.”