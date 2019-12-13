© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Devon manufacturer adds capabilities in Dorset via acqusition

Devon-based PCB manufacturer, EuroTech Group, is acquiring PCB manufacturer Lyncolec, based in Poole, Dorset.

The deal aims to enhance EuroTech’s manufacturing capability to include Flex and Flex Rigid PCBs. This is said to complement the company's current offering and will facilitate its strategy to provide a more diverse product range to its customers and to address additional markets. “Welcoming Lyncolec into the Group offers an exciting opportunity for EuroTech to strengthen and expand our product offering in terms of technology and capacity” explains David Douglas, Managing Director of The EuroTech Group, in a press release. “With a heritage in PCB production stretching back 40 years and a portfolio of high profile, blue-chip customers, the acquisition of Lyncolec supports our strategy of continued growth, allowing us to offer a broader range of products to meet our customer’s current and future needs.” Lyncolec, who are AS9100D approved, will continue to operate from their premises in Poole with support from The EuroTech Group.