© evertiq Electronics Production | December 12, 2019
Nordson's CFO to retire in 2020 after 30 years with the company
Nordson's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gregory A. Thaxton, plans to retire in 2020 after thirty successful years with the company, with the last 12 years as CFO.
The company has initiated a search of internal and external candidates for his successor. Mr. Thaxton will remain in his current role throughout this transition period. “On behalf of the entire Board and Nordson team, I want to thank Greg for his leadership. Greg has been an incredible partner as I’ve transitioned into the role of CEO. His passion for Nordson, our customers, employees and shareholders is evident to everyone who interacts with him. We expect this to be a smooth transition, and I appreciate Greg’s commitment to stay with us until his successor is identified and onboarded,” Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, say in a press release. Mr. Thaxton started his career with Nordson in 1989. He became part of the executive leadership team in February 2007 when he was named Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He was appointed CFO in January 2008. Previously, Mr. Thaxton served as group controller for the Pacific South Division and the Finishing and Coating Systems segment, as well as the Automotive Systems and UV Curing Systems businesses. “I have had a wonderful career with Nordson, and I know this strong company’s future is secure with Naga and the Nordson leadership team. During my tenure, Nordson has grown from $282 million in revenue to $2.2 billion, expanded profitability, and entered new end markets, geographies and applications. It has truly been a pleasure to participate in this great organization’s success. As we prepare for Nordson’s next chapter of profitable growth, the company is well positioned and I’m ready to pass the torch to a new generation of leadership,” says Mr. Thaxton.
IPC: Unanimous approval of USMCA needed IPC issued a statement this week expressing support of the recently bi-partisan approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and a strong desire for legislative approval by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.
KUKA restructures subdivision due to economic uncertainty KUKA is restructuring a subdivision in the Robotics segment that is responsible for automated manufacturing solutions such as cells and special machines.
PCB industry recovers slightly in Q3 PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region were able to increase sales sequentially in the third quarter of 2019 by 1.1%. However, sales figures are 11% lower than those recorded for the third quarter of 2018, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.
Garz & Fricke moves into new HQ in Hamburg-Harburg Garz & Fricke GmbH continues to expand. As of late October, the business operations of the HMI and Panel PC specialist will be transferring to the new headquarters in in Hamburg-Harburg.
TF Massif Technologies taps new CEO British Columbia-based TF Massif Technologies has announced the appointment of Tom Peregoodoff as the company’s new chief executive officer.
DoJ: Google, Fitbit deal under review The U.S. Justice Department is looking into anti-trust issues concerning Google's bid to buy Fitbit Inc.
L3Harris Tech secures U.S. Marine Corps order L3Harris Technologies received a USD 50 million follow-on delivery order for Falcon III AN/PRC-160 HF radios and related equipment from the U.S. Marine Corps .
Metair completes Romanian lithium-Ion battery cell factory South African energy storage company, Metair Investments, says that its Romanian units Prime Batteries and Rombat have completed the installation of the group's first Lithium-Ion battery cell manufacturing and assembly facility in Bucharest, Romania.
£5m award marks ‘topping out’ of Cardiff research powerhouse An GBP 80 million Cardiff University powerhouse for Welsh scientific research has been ‘topped out’ by Bouygues UK – backed by over GBP5 million support from Welsh Government and industrial partners.
Advanced Energy expands with new lab near Frankfurt Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has opened its Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) Showcase Lab near Frankfurt, Germany.
TTM Technologies unveils NY engineering center On the heels of its acquisition of manufacturing and IP assets from i3 Electronics Inc., TTM Technologies has announced the opening of a new engineering center in Binghamton, NY.
EU Commission to support pan-European battery development Seven member states will provide, in the coming years, up to EUR 3.2 billion in funding to support research and innovation in the common European priority area of batteries.
The pulse of the electronics industry Growth is slowing worldwide and the industry’s outlook is less optimistic than in previous quarters, although it is still generally positive, according to the results of IPC’s fourth-quarter 2019 Pulse of the Electronics Industry survey.
Teradyne delivers J750 semiconductor test system to Ardentec Teradyne has hit a milestone with the 6,000th shipment of the J750 family of semiconductor testers.
Season Group names new SvP for global business development Season Group has appointed Stephen Tsao as the company's new Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.
Zestron appoints new sales director Europe Mr. Adam Meinert recently joined ZESTRON as the Sales Director of Europe.
Sypris Electronics tapped for NASA project Sypris Electronics LLC has been awarded a contract from Collins Aerospace in association with NASA’s Orion Spacecraft project.
NexLogic eyes implantable med-electronics NexLogic Technologies Inc. has announced its entry into assembly and manufacturing of implantable medical devices, a rapidly growing segment in the medical electronics market.
International Wire Group buys Owl Wire and Cable International Wire Group (IWG) has acquired New York-based Owl Wire and Cable from Marmon Holdings Inc.
ZF to set up third research and development centre in China ZF Friedrichshafen AG is establishing a third Chinese R&D centre in Guangzhou southern China. Representatives of ZF and the local authorities have signed an agreement and ZF plans to invest approximately EUR 90 million in the new development center.
Semiconductor market suffers another plunge in Q3 With revenue plunging by a gut-wrenching 14.7% in the third quarter, the global semiconductor market appears destined for a year of double-digit decline, despite some signs of growth in the critical memory segment, says IHS Markit.
Ericsson to pay $1B to resolve US corruption investigations Swedish telecom company Ericsson has reached a resolution on U.S. FCPA investigations by the the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bel acquires CUI Inc. power assets Bel Fuse Inc. has closed on its previously-announced deal with CUI Global for the majority of the power business of its subsidiary, CUI Inc.Load more news