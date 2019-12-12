© evertiq

Nordson's CFO to retire in 2020 after 30 years with the company

Nordson's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gregory A. Thaxton, plans to retire in 2020 after thirty successful years with the company, with the last 12 years as CFO.

The company has initiated a search of internal and external candidates for his successor. Mr. Thaxton will remain in his current role throughout this transition period. “On behalf of the entire Board and Nordson team, I want to thank Greg for his leadership. Greg has been an incredible partner as I’ve transitioned into the role of CEO. His passion for Nordson, our customers, employees and shareholders is evident to everyone who interacts with him. We expect this to be a smooth transition, and I appreciate Greg’s commitment to stay with us until his successor is identified and onboarded,” Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, say in a press release. Mr. Thaxton started his career with Nordson in 1989. He became part of the executive leadership team in February 2007 when he was named Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He was appointed CFO in January 2008. Previously, Mr. Thaxton served as group controller for the Pacific South Division and the Finishing and Coating Systems segment, as well as the Automotive Systems and UV Curing Systems businesses. “I have had a wonderful career with Nordson, and I know this strong company’s future is secure with Naga and the Nordson leadership team. During my tenure, Nordson has grown from $282 million in revenue to $2.2 billion, expanded profitability, and entered new end markets, geographies and applications. It has truly been a pleasure to participate in this great organization’s success. As we prepare for Nordson’s next chapter of profitable growth, the company is well positioned and I’m ready to pass the torch to a new generation of leadership,” says Mr. Thaxton.