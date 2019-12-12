© Garz & Fricke

Garz & Fricke moves into new HQ in Hamburg-Harburg

Garz & Fricke GmbH continues to expand. As of late October, the business operations of the HMI and Panel PC specialist will be transferring to the new headquarters in in Hamburg-Harburg.

The new company headquarters comprises service and production areas as well as offices with a total size of 8'000 square metres, this includes new laboratory areas. The newly built factory is said to be adaptable so that in the future it will be possible for the company to react flexibly to new customer orders including high production quantities. The entire relocation process will be carried out in several stages. By the beginning of November, all employees of the previous Garz & Fricke locations in Hamburg and Seevetal will also move. "We are not only pleased about the spatial expansion, but that the move will also enable us to have even more flexible production processes in the future," explains Matthias Fricke, founder and managing director of Garz & Fricke GmbH. "Considering that our first office 27 years ago only had a production area of 86 m2 and that we have been able to steadily push ahead our growth over the last few years, this is now another milestone in our company history. The new company headquarters therefore offers sufficient space for future expansion, which we continue to strive for," says Fricke.