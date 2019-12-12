© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

PCB industry recovers slightly in Q3

PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region were able to increase sales sequentially in the third quarter of 2019 by 1.1%. However, sales figures are 11% lower than those recorded for the third quarter of 2018, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

The reason for the sales development for printed circuit board manufacturers is said to be the sales slump at their respective customers, which - in turn - has an impact on all suppliers. The automotive industry, but also the equipment manufacturing industry, is undergoing profound changes and has recorded significant sales decreases. In September, order intake was up 28% from the previous month. Orders that are issued cyclically were already awarded in the 3rd quarter this year. Uncertainty among the market players, which is triggered, among other things, by the trade conflicts between the US and China as well as the US and Europe, Brexit and the crises in the Near and Middle East leave the PCB manufacturing industry is very cautious and reserved. The trend indicator book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.03 in the third quarter of 2019. However, YTD the ratio stood at 0.94. The number of employees decreased YoY by 2% in the third quarter.