© olivier26 dreamstime.com

TF Massif Technologies taps new CEO

British Columbia-based TF Massif Technologies has announced the appointment of Tom Peregoodoff as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Founded in 2015, TF Massif Technologies is a privately held Vancouver-based R&D company specializing in extra-large area flexible electronics, such as illuminated smart flex display products and large format flexible heating devices and antennas. Outgoing CEO Judith Stewart will remain president of the company and work with Peregoodoff to drive the growth of TF Massif and its subsidiary, CAPTIVA Innovations. In a press release, Peregoodoff said of the appointment, “I am delighted to be joining Judith and the rest of the team at TF Massif. It is an incredibly exciting time for the company as their award-winning roll-to-roll flex circuit technology is leading the world in the development of cost effective, extra-large flexible electronics that can be utilized in a wide range of industries including aviation, aerospace, automotive and smart architecture. I am excited and privileged to take on this new challenge where I can use my strengths in executing a successful growth strategy in such a dynamic industry.” Peregoodoff’s background includes commercialization of proprietary technology, capital raising and merger and acquisition activities. He was most recently president and CEO of Peregrine Diamonds, acquired by De Beers Group in 2018.