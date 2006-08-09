Celestica UK plans to axe 665

665 jobs are about to be lost at Celesticas plant in Telford United Kingdom. The firm is said to have lost one of its biggest customers.

The shocking news comes after Celestica lost a contract to make parts for a firm that supplies the Ministry of Defence in the UK. A 90-day consultation period has started. The plant could be closed early as November.



Celestica earlier closed its other UK plant at Staffordshire moving some staff to the Telford plant.



The Celestica site in Telford, U.K. specializes in repair services and Printed Circuit Assembly. This site joined Celestica in December 2000. The plant is Celestica's only left in the UK.