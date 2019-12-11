© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

DoJ: Google, Fitbit deal under review

The U.S. Justice Department is looking into anti-trust issues concerning Google's bid to buy Fitbit Inc.

According to a story filed by Reuters on Tuesday, if completed, the USD 2.1 billion deal announced November 1 would give Alphabet Inc.-owned Google the capability to compete with Apple and Samsung in the fitness trackers and smart watches market. At issue is the massive amount of consumer data that Google would have access to, which adds to the already significant amount it has at its fingertips. That increased data is what watchdog groups like Public Citizen and the Center for Digital Democracy are citing as problematic and in response, they are imploring the government’s antitrust unit to block the deal. Antitrust reviews are not uncommon in the tech industry, especially with mega-companies like Google. Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, who are all currently facing antitrust probes by the federal government, state attorneys general and congress, according to the Reuters story.