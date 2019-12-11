© Pixabay

L3Harris Tech secures U.S. Marine Corps order

L3Harris Technologies received a USD 50 million follow-on delivery order for Falcon III AN/PRC-160 HF radios and related equipment from the U.S. Marine Corps .

The order, as part of the USMC’s High Frequency Radio II modernization program, is a component of the Navy Portable Radio Program five-year IDIQ contract received in 2017. According to a press release, the AN/PRC-160 replaces legacy L3Harris HF radios and provides a more modern solution for beyond-line-of-sight communications in a satellite-denied environment. It is reported to be the smallest, lightest and fastest wideband HF manpack available – providing 10X throughput over legacy systems. The wideband system also meets new NSA crypto-modernization standards, with software-defined architecture that allows encryption updates to ensure security. It also enables command and control in a degraded environment and long-range voice and data with interoperability across U.S. and Coalition forces. “The AN/PRC-160 delivers the security and resilience the Marine Corps needs for its tactical radio modernization programs, while providing unmatched capability for Marines on the battlefield,” said Dana Mehnert, president, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “These radios provide high-speed, long-range HF communications that meet the Marine Corps’ demanding program of record requirements.” L3Harris is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.