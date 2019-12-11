© Prime Battery Technologies

Metair completes Romanian lithium-Ion battery cell factory

South African energy storage company, Metair Investments, says that its Romanian units Prime Batteries and Rombat have completed the installation of the group's first Lithium-Ion battery cell manufacturing and assembly facility in Bucharest, Romania.

This new facility has a production capacity of between 600’000 and 1 million cells per year. The commissioning of this facility is progressing according to plan with production expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020. This project marks the conclusion of Metair's EUR 13.6 million greenfield development capital for Lithium-Ion technology, which started back in 2017, an operational update from the company reads.