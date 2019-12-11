© Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy expands with new lab near Frankfurt

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has opened its Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) Showcase Lab near Frankfurt, Germany.

Located in Karlstein am Main, the facility includes office space and lab space for plasma deposition and materials characterisation. The lab will serve as a central hub for AE product demonstrations and customers’ plasma deposition research and development activities, providing an experience for thin film developers. This lab augments AE’s growing R&D capabilities, including the recently announced partnership with Grenzebach GmbH’s demo lab in Hamlar, Germany. “We are proud to share our expertise with esteemed industry leaders,” says Bruce Fries, vice president, advanced material processing, Advanced Energy. “As new thin films serve to change the industry, we remain committed to developing exceptional plasma solutions.” “The lab’s focus is plasma-based thin film coatings for commercial electronics applications, optical coatings, flat panel display development and more. Our highly secured facility, well-trained staff and advanced capabilities through modern equipment investment, will allow us to continue to build long-term R&D relationships that will shape the thin film industries for years to come,” Fries continues.