Fuba's Rigid-Flex Unit appoints new boss

German based PCB-supplier Fuba Printed Circuits GmbH appoints Ernst Winkler to take over the management of the new Business Unit for Rigid-Flex Special Technology.

Starting January 2007 Ernst Winkler shall take over the Management of the new Business Unit for Rigid-Flex Special Technology.



Winkler has nearly thirty years of experience in the area of PCB technology. Besides excellent worldwide sales qualification he has excellent knowledge in product development, production, quality control and procurement.



55-year-old Ernst Winkler acquired his knowledge in the area of Rigid-Flex Special Technology in the USA and afterwards worked for several European PCB manufacturers in different executive positions.

