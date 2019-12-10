© yury asotov dreamstime.com

TTM Technologies unveils NY engineering center

On the heels of its acquisition of manufacturing and IP assets from i3 Electronics Inc., TTM Technologies has announced the opening of a new engineering center in Binghamton, NY.

According to a press release, the center will be staffed by several engineering experts previously employed by i3, in an effort to bolster its advanced PCB technology capabilities and extend its patent portfolio for emerging applications in the aerospace and defense and high-end commercial markets. TTM considers the new engineering center a core differentiator for the company, as it joins the recently acquired technology and engineering resources with TTM’s existing manufacturing footprint and capabilities, with the goal of adding to existing programs across defense and commercial end-markets. One example is the application of the HyperBGA technology that TTM is using in its 5G products. TTM CEO Tom Edman said, “We are excited to add this cutting edge technology to TTM’s broad base of PCB expertise in North America for deployment in both our commercial and aerospace & defense end-markets. We believe the acquisition of this technology will allow TTM to address key growth opportunities for advanced applications in the defense and commercial markets, aligning with TTM’s strategy to provide differentiated technical capability and value for our customers.” TTM Technologies is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.