© Teradyne Electronics Production | December 10, 2019
Teradyne delivers J750 semiconductor test system to Ardentec
Teradyne has hit a milestone with the 6,000th shipment of the J750 family of semiconductor testers.
The J750 family includes wafer sort and final test solutions for Microcontroller Units (MCUs), wireless devices and image sensors. Ardentec, with one of the largest installed bases of J750 testers, received Teradyne’s 6,000th shipment. “The J750 is a proven solution in the MCU market,” says Chi-Ming Chang, vice chairman and president, Ardentec, in a press release. “The ‘zero footprint’ of the J750 enables us to maximize our test floor space to increase capacity, while the higher multisite throughput enables reduced test costs. That’s a successful combination for any test environment and we’re pleased to accept this shipment that represents such a significant milestone for Teradyne.” The J750 family operates using IG-XLTM software platform for rapid program development that automatically scales to support multisite testing saving significant development time and cost. “Teradyne is delighted to achieve this significant milestone with Ardentec. Since 2004, Ardentec has relied on Teradyne's J750 test system to address the evolving demands of their customers," says Ty Akin, vice president of global sales at Teradyne.
