Season Group names new SvP for global business development

Season Group has appointed Stephen Tsao as the company's new Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

Stephen joins Season Group with almost 30 years of experience in manufacturing, channel sales and new technology business development, semiconductors development and end product design. He most recently served as Managing Director, Greater China of WiTricity Corporation, a MIT spin off company known for its wireless power technologies, where he was responsible for all aspects of strategy, sales, marketing, and operations in Greater China region. Prior to joining WiTricity, Stephen was CEO of Giant Wireless; and VP of Sales & Marketing of WE3 Technology Company Ltd. He had also held Marketing Director roles with Freescale Semiconductor and Motorola. “We are most excited to have Stephen joining Season Group. Stephen is an exceptional leader with strong breadth and depth of experience in business development, and a proven track record of delivering growth. A valuable addition to our executive leadership team, Stephen will be playing a pivotal role in driving Season Group’s profitable growth globally as we chart our company’s transformation; and also the strategic expansion of SG Wireless, a Full-Stack IoT solutions provider under Season Group,” says Carl Hung, President & CEO of Season Group, in a press release.