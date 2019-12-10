© Zestron

Zestron appoints new sales director Europe

Mr. Adam Meinert recently joined ZESTRON as the Sales Director of Europe.

He has more than 15 years of international experience in management positions at B2B companies. Among others, he worked in the aerospace industry and has gained extensive experience in sales management, key account management, business strategy development and implementation. As the Sales Director of Europe he is responsible for managing the sales force and key accounts. He is also responsible for the sales network’s strategic expansion. "ZESTRON is a globally successful company and I am delighted to contribute to the systematic development of our business in Europe," says Adam Meinert, in a press release.