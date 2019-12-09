© nasa_moon

Sypris Electronics tapped for NASA project

Sypris Electronics LLC has been awarded a contract from Collins Aerospace in association with NASA’s Orion Spacecraft project.

Under terms of the contract, Sypris will manufacture and test electronic assemblies for the environmental control and life support and the power management and distribution systems of the spacecraft. Production is schedule to begin before the end of 2019 and continue into 2020, a press release stated. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. NASA’s new human spacecraft is designed to support the United States’ deep space exploration program for decades to come, and is billed as the safest, most advanced spacecraft ever built. Sypris VP and GM Jim Long said, “Sypris has been manufacturing space electronic hardware for many years for most of the top-tier instrumentation, satellite and spacecraft. The opportunity to support Collins Aerospace on the ground-breaking Orion program is an honor for Sypris Electronics. Our collaborative engineering and operational strengths were key to this win. Collins Aerospace is a leader in the space industry, and we look forward to working closely with Collins to ensure that this mission-critical program is a success.” Sypris Electronics is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.