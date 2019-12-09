© Pixabay

NexLogic eyes implantable med-electronics

NexLogic Technologies Inc. has announced its entry into assembly and manufacturing of implantable medical devices, a rapidly growing segment in the medical electronics market.

Implantable medical devices include those surgically inserted into various parts of the human body, such as cardiac pacemakers or blood pressure sensor monitors, or even smaller devices that are implanted into other organs. In a press release, NexLogic President Zulki Khan said, “Over time, we’ve been getting ready for these new medical device customers by performing research into both ingestible and implantable medical devices. Plus, we’ve made significant CAPEX and have increased our process engineering capabilities. Today, we’re putting that knowhow into highly advanced proprietary customer projects. We’re now closely working with our newly acquired major OEM customers who are producing implantable medical devices.” To comply with implantable medical device requirements and meet FDA regulations pertaining to implantable medical devices, NexLogic has an ISO 14644-1 Class 4/10,000 and the equivalent Federal Standard 209E (FS209E) Class 1000 clean room as an integral part of its PCB microelectronics services and manufacturing capability. NexLogic was established in 1994 and serves the North American market from its headquarters in San Jose, California.