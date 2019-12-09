© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

International Wire Group buys Owl Wire and Cable

International Wire Group (IWG) has acquired New York-based Owl Wire and Cable from Marmon Holdings Inc.

Owl is a producer of high volume, heavy bare and tinned wire, founded in 1954 as a family-owned business. In a press release, IWG President and CEO Greg Smith said, “This new partnership is a ‘win-win’ for the loyal customers and workforces of both IWG and Owl, and for the communities we are privileged to serve. By integrating Owl’s manufacturing capabilities and superior customer service into our already market-leading company, we will create a unique platform to serve current and future customers. The new IWG will continue to deliver high-quality, precise wire and cable products for mission-critical applications that power our global economy. We know the Owl team well, and are thrilled to welcome them to IWG,” said Smith. “We are thrilled to join the IWG organization. In doing so, the combination of IWG and Owl will bring an unparalleled benefit to the industry, one with the broadest and deepest capabilities to better serve our customers’ needs,” said Bob Raiti, President of Owl Wire and Cable. International Wire Group Holdings Inc. has 20 manufacturing facilities and one distribution facility located throughout the United States, France, Italy and Poland.