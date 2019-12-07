© vladek dreamstime.com

Bel acquires CUI Inc. power assets

Bel Fuse Inc. has closed on its previously-announced deal with CUI Global for the majority of the power business of its subsidiary, CUI Inc.

CUI Inc. power brand will join Bel Power Solutions portfolio of brands and continue to operate the business from CUI Inc.’s leased ISO 9001:2015-certified facility in Tualatin, Oregon, a press release said. Expected benefits of the USD 32 million deal include an increase of Bel’s presence in the distribution channel, the unification of complementary capabilities, sales channels, and customer relationships, as well as an expansion Bel’s gross margin profile. Based in New Jersey, Bel Fuse Inc. is a publicly-traded company that manufactures electronic components for the computer, networking, telecommunications and transportation industries.