Melexis increase net profit 33 pct

Revenues for the second quarter were 50.1 million EUR, an increase of 17.7 % compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



Gross margin was 21 million EUR, an increase of 17.7 % as well. Income from operations was 10.5 million EUR, an increase of 23.5 % compared to the previous year.



Net profit was 8.5 million EUR, an increase of 32.9 % over the same quarter 2005. R&D expenditures were at 13.6 % of sales, Selling and G&A at 7.4 % of sales. Melexis revises its guidance for the year 2006. Revenue growth and profit will exceed the top of the range of its previous guidance of 10 to 15 %.



Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems N.V. designs, develops, tests and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices.