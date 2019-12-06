© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an upgrade of a Prexision system

Swedish production equipment specialist, Mycronic AB, has received an order to upgrade a system to a full-scale Prexision 8.

The upgrade will be implemented on a previously ordered Prexision 8 which was limited to production of up to generation 6 photomask size. The order has been received from an existing customer in Asia and is valued between USD 3 to 4 million. Delivery of the Prexision 8 is scheduled for December 2019 and the implementation of the upgrade is planned to take place in the first quarter of 2020. ”This upgrade means that the customer can produce photomask size up to generation 8 with full capability”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.