Kurtz Ersa inaugurates new extension buildingin Asia

Kurtz Ersa Asia Ltd. celebrated its 15th anniversary in China and at the same time opened its extension building in Zhuhai.

With the new extension the company is meeting the increasing demand from Asian customers for Ersa and Kurtz machines. The expansion had become urgently necessary as the existing production facilities had long since reached their capacity limits. In the last five years alone, around 1'000 reflow soldering machines have been built, approximately 1'000 Kurtz machines since the site was founded in 2004. “We are very proud that we can inaugurate the new building today after a short construction period – this was an open-heart operation that we were only able to successfully accomplish through our highly motivated team and the help of our business partners,” says Bernd Schenker, Managing Director Asia, in a press relrease With a total area of around 10'000 square metres, the extension covers an area of around 6'500 square metres and an increased production capacity of up to 1'200 machines per year. The production was designed according to the lean production and kanban principle and has recently been certified with ISO 9001.