Clover Wireless acquires Teleplan

Illinois-based Clover Wireless has acquired Teleplan International N.V., a global electronics supply chain services and solutions provider.

In a press release, Clover said the deal expands and diversifies its capabilities and supply chain solutions for wireless carriers, manufacturers, cable operators, retailers, insurance providers and enterprise businesses around the globe. The combined company will have a footprint of more than 15 locations across four continents, including the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Clover CEO Dan Perez said, "This exciting, highly complementary combination will significantly expand the breadth of our product and solutions platform and global footprint, which will enable us to accelerate and optimize asset values for customers and become an even stronger partner for OEMs and service providers. Teleplan serves a strong and loyal customer base across IoT devices, consumer electronics, networking, storage and computing segments and brings a longstanding track record of investing in innovation to create value for customers. We have great respect for François Lacombe and the talented Teleplan team and are excited to welcome them to the Clover Wireless family as we co-create a world class and full-service electronics supply chain services and solutions company focused on delivering unparalleled value to customers." Teleplan CEO François Lacombe will join the combined company as president and managing director, reporting to Perez. Regarding the new configuration, Lacombe said, "Through our consistent focus on innovation, reliability and quality, Teleplan has become one of the leading multi-service, multi-technology supply chain players globally, with a world-class customer base. We will benefit from Clover Wireless' financial, operating and industry expertise to provide our customers with even better service and solutions, while maintaining our strong reputation for technical quality and turn-around time. We are pleased to be joining Clover Wireless – who shares our customer-first mindset – and are committed to continuing to deliver the innovative solutions for which we are known." Teleplan International was founded in 1983 in Schiphol, The Netherlands.