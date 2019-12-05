© flir

FLIR Systems, Providence Photonics finalize deal

Oregon-based FLIR Systems has completed its strategic investment in Providence Photonics, developers of advanced software used to quantify invisible gas emissions using FLIR optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras.

According to a press release, the agreement calls for FLIR to have exclusive access to certain elements of Providence Photonics’ intellectual property and assist in expanding FLIR Systems’ offerings to oil and gas industry customers. The companies collaborate on the deployment of Providence Photonics’ quantification algorithms in current and future FLIR OGI cameras and digital services. “Our investment in Providence Photonics represents another example of our evolution from solely being a leading sensor company to one that adds decision support to create intelligent sensing solutions,” said Frank Pennisi, president of the Industrial Business Unit at FLIR. “This investment enables to us to better serve our existing Oil and Gas industry customers who rely on our optical gas imaging technology to improve efficiency and safety, while ensuring compliance with methane mitigation regulations.” Providence Photonics is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was founded in 2013.