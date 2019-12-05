© flir Electronics Production | December 05, 2019
FLIR Systems, Providence Photonics finalize deal
Oregon-based FLIR Systems has completed its strategic investment in Providence Photonics, developers of advanced software used to quantify invisible gas emissions using FLIR optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras.
According to a press release, the agreement calls for FLIR to have exclusive access to certain elements of Providence Photonics’ intellectual property and assist in expanding FLIR Systems’ offerings to oil and gas industry customers. The companies collaborate on the deployment of Providence Photonics’ quantification algorithms in current and future FLIR OGI cameras and digital services. “Our investment in Providence Photonics represents another example of our evolution from solely being a leading sensor company to one that adds decision support to create intelligent sensing solutions,” said Frank Pennisi, president of the Industrial Business Unit at FLIR. “This investment enables to us to better serve our existing Oil and Gas industry customers who rely on our optical gas imaging technology to improve efficiency and safety, while ensuring compliance with methane mitigation regulations.” Providence Photonics is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was founded in 2013.
Clover Wireless acquires Teleplan Illinois-based Clover Wireless has acquired Teleplan International N.V., a global electronics supply chain services and solutions provider.
Lucid Motors sees EV facility groundbreaking Lucid Motors has officially begun phase-one construction of its EV manufacturing facility in Arizona, representing an investment of more than USD 300 million.
Precogs’ CEO: ‘If we can’t help you, it won’t cost you’ The business model of Precogs, the company that has created a global marketplace that connects a buyers ERP with component distributors, is quite intriguing; you will only pay out of what the company can save you.
Cre8tek invests in robotics to increase efficiency and quality Danish-Chinese electronics manufacturer, Cre8tek, has recently invested in added automation in the shape of robots; which are currently moving into the company’s production plant in Shenzhen with the aim to increase efficiency and quality.
Global semiconductor sales increase 2.9% MoM in October The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019, an increase of 2.9% from the previous month's total of USD 35.6 billion, but down 13.1% compared to the October 2018 total of USD 42.1 billion.
Standex International buys Torotel Inc. Standex International Corporation and Torotel Inc. have reached a definitive agreement for Standex to acquire Torotel for approximately USD 48 million in cash.
SPEA unveils new digs in Chandler, Arizona SPEA, a provider of in-test equipment for electronics, semiconductor, MEMS, and sensor industries, has opened a new office in Chandler, Arizona, in the metropolitan area of Phoenix.
SUSS MicroTec, BRIDG team up on NA applications center SUSS MicroTec has announced a broad collaboration agreement with BRIDG, a Florida not-for-profit microelectronics fabrication facility with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities.
Universal adds software center in Bratislava Universal Instruments has extended its EMEA capabilities with the addition of a Software Center in its Bratislava, Slovakia corporate facility.
Sono Motors launches community funding campaign The German mobility provider Sono Motors launched one of the biggest community funding campaigns in Europe yesterday. The company’s campaign target is to generate EUR 50 million between now and December 30, 2019, with preorders from existing and new supporters.
Filtronic expands hybrid microelectronics manufacturing facility Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of antennas, says it has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
ACM Research aiming for R&D facility in Shanghai ACM Research Inc., provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has begun the bidding process to acquire land rights in the Shanghai, Lingang region.
DirectMed acquires Medical Systems Technologies San Diego-based DirectMed Parts & Service has acquired Medical Systems Technologies (MST), a specialist in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) component level repair and testing.
Gowanda acquires RCD Components New York-based Gowanda Components Group has picked up New Hampshire’s RCD Components, which will be folded into the company’s Magnetics Division.
Eurocircuits biggest investment to date One thing has always been clear for PCB manufacturer Eurocircuits – continues investments have been the key for the company’s success, and investments have been made.
Daimler to 'cut thousands of jobs' Daimler and the General Works Council have agreed on key points in order to streamline the group structure and thus increase efficiency and flexibility. Therefore, measures to reduce costs and employment have jointly been agreed upon.
Global smartphone production volume grows 9.2% in 3Q19 According to TrendForce, in an effort to meet the market’s stock-up demand in the peak season, total production volume for smartphone brands in 3Q19 is estimated at 375 million units, a 9.2 growth QoQ.
Schaeffler expands its operations in Hungary Schaeffler Savaria will broaden its portfolio in Szombathely, Hungary by building a development centre for the manufacturing and developing electric drive systems and components for EVs.
Curtiss-Wright to acquire 901D Holdings, LLC Curtiss-Wright Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire the stock of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
Efore completes the divestment of its Telecom business Efore has completed the divestment of the Telecom business to Chinese Shenzhen Kexin Communication Ltd on 28th November 2019. Share consideration is EUR 3,5 million.
AMETEK France opens new technology solutions centre AMETEK France has established a Technology Solutions Centre as a regional headquarters in Élancourt City to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical product businesses in France.
AVET Technology partners with SG Wireless AVET Technology has teamed up with SG Wireless, a full stack IoT solutions provider under EMS provider Season Group, to come up with a brand-new family of audio and video recorders, which are currently entering full-scale production.Load more news
