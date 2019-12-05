© Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors sees EV facility groundbreaking

Lucid Motors has officially begun phase-one construction of its EV manufacturing facility in Arizona, representing an investment of more than USD 300 million.

The facility’s “ground-building” ceremony, as described in a press release, was held Tuesday in Casa Grande, Arizona, with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, representatives from the Arizona Commerce Authority, and other local officials in attendance. The facility is scheduled for completion in late 2020, ahead of scheduled production of Lucid’s first car, the Lucid Air luxury sedan. According to the company website, the Air will have a 400-mile range and be capable of 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. In association with the completed project, the company has announced the formation of 4,800 direct and indirect jobs by 2029 and more than USD 700 million in capital expenditures by Lucid in the next approximately five years. Additionally, the project will have an estimated USD 32 million revenue impact on the region over the next 20-year period, including new training programs and related curriculum at local community colleges. Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said, “The Lucid Air is a cutting-edge electric vehicle designed, engineered, and destined for manufacture entirely in America. We are proud to be moving forward on our commitment to manufacturing the Lucid Air in Casa Grande. With supportive investors, an outstanding team of designers and engineers, and a product strategy that extends well beyond the Air, we expect today to be just the start of a longstanding presence in this dynamic city.” According to the press release, Lucid visited more than 60 sites spanning 13 states in its search for the right location. The company has cited various factors for its final selection, including business climate, infrastructure, workforce, and the proximity of the automotive supply chain in the Arizona-Sonora region.