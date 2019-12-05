© Procogs General | December 05, 2019
Precogs’ CEO: ‘If we can’t help you, it won’t cost you’
The business model of Precogs, the company that has created a global marketplace that connects a buyers ERP with component distributors, is quite intriguing; you will only pay out of what the company can save you.
During a sit-down with co-founder and CEO, Adrien Sandrini, Evertiq had the opportunity to pick the brains of the mastermind behind the solution. The claim is that Precogs can optimise the operations for customers by finding the best options in terms of finance and quality all within the shortest amount of time. And to back the claim up, the company is running by the business model of “if we can’t help you, it won’t cost you”. Or more eloquently put; “Right now our business structure is ‘no savings – no cost’, but if we’re successful, we take a third of what we save for you.” Mr. Sandrini explains. The Paris-based company want’s to make the technology of ‘The Minority Report’ a reality, but not to stop crime, but rather to bring foresight to the task of purchasing of components. This will allow for tighter planning and cost savings in both actual spending but also in time. Adrian Sandrini told Evertiq in a previous interview that the company has managed to partner with distributors covering basically all corners of the earth; from franchised distributors to independent distributors. “This allows us to cover almost all manufacturers worldwide. We are open to any manufacturer who is interested in receiving PO’s directly from their end customers,” Mr. Sandrini told Evertiq back then. The company is young – like really young – it was founded back in 2011 and has since the early days been deep diving into big data analysis on shortages; making estimates based on big deep statistics and data in order to discover patterns and just to provide intel on an otherwise dark topic. What followed was the actual development of the platform; after about two – three years of development the company had, through its expertise in technology and experience in the electronics supply chain, created a platform which is always-on, working in the background, and conducting live searches which quickly and automatically source the best prices for electronic components, as well as the best lead times. “We are here to generate competitiveness for our customers. And supply chain issues are usually shared by customers, so will provide them with a weekly updates on lead times and intel,” Mr. Sandrini says. Right now the 10 people strong team is targeting the top 20 of the worlds biggest EMS provider, but will eventually also cater to small and midsized companies. But as Mr. Sandrini says; “We can’t do everything from Paris, so we need people as we grow,” without disclosing any further information about where this might happen. He ends by assuring that the level of savings that Pregocs can offer will definitely be visible on the bottom line.
Precogs’ CEO: ‘If we can’t help you, it won’t cost you’ The business model of Precogs, the company that has created a global marketplace that connects a buyers ERP with component distributors, is quite intriguing; you will only pay out of what the company can save you.
Cre8tek invests in robotics to increase efficiency and quality Danish-Chinese electronics manufacturer, Cre8tek, has recently invested in added automation in the shape of robots; which are currently moving into the company’s production plant in Shenzhen with the aim to increase efficiency and quality.
Global semiconductor sales increase 2.9% MoM in October The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019, an increase of 2.9% from the previous month's total of USD 35.6 billion, but down 13.1% compared to the October 2018 total of USD 42.1 billion.
Standex International buys Torotel Inc. Standex International Corporation and Torotel Inc. have reached a definitive agreement for Standex to acquire Torotel for approximately USD 48 million in cash.
SPEA unveils new digs in Chandler, Arizona SPEA, a provider of in-test equipment for electronics, semiconductor, MEMS, and sensor industries, has opened a new office in Chandler, Arizona, in the metropolitan area of Phoenix.
SUSS MicroTec, BRIDG team up on NA applications center SUSS MicroTec has announced a broad collaboration agreement with BRIDG, a Florida not-for-profit microelectronics fabrication facility with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities.
Universal adds software center in Bratislava Universal Instruments has extended its EMEA capabilities with the addition of a Software Center in its Bratislava, Slovakia corporate facility.
Sono Motors launches community funding campaign The German mobility provider Sono Motors launched one of the biggest community funding campaigns in Europe yesterday. The company’s campaign target is to generate EUR 50 million between now and December 30, 2019, with preorders from existing and new supporters.
Filtronic expands hybrid microelectronics manufacturing facility Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of antennas, says it has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
ACM Research aiming for R&D facility in Shanghai ACM Research Inc., provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has begun the bidding process to acquire land rights in the Shanghai, Lingang region.
DirectMed acquires Medical Systems Technologies San Diego-based DirectMed Parts & Service has acquired Medical Systems Technologies (MST), a specialist in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) component level repair and testing.
Gowanda acquires RCD Components New York-based Gowanda Components Group has picked up New Hampshire’s RCD Components, which will be folded into the company’s Magnetics Division.
Eurocircuits biggest investment to date One thing has always been clear for PCB manufacturer Eurocircuits – continues investments have been the key for the company’s success, and investments have been made.
Daimler to 'cut thousands of jobs' Daimler and the General Works Council have agreed on key points in order to streamline the group structure and thus increase efficiency and flexibility. Therefore, measures to reduce costs and employment have jointly been agreed upon.
Global smartphone production volume grows 9.2% in 3Q19 According to TrendForce, in an effort to meet the market’s stock-up demand in the peak season, total production volume for smartphone brands in 3Q19 is estimated at 375 million units, a 9.2 growth QoQ.
Schaeffler expands its operations in Hungary Schaeffler Savaria will broaden its portfolio in Szombathely, Hungary by building a development centre for the manufacturing and developing electric drive systems and components for EVs.
Curtiss-Wright to acquire 901D Holdings, LLC Curtiss-Wright Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire the stock of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
Efore completes the divestment of its Telecom business Efore has completed the divestment of the Telecom business to Chinese Shenzhen Kexin Communication Ltd on 28th November 2019. Share consideration is EUR 3,5 million.
AMETEK France opens new technology solutions centre AMETEK France has established a Technology Solutions Centre as a regional headquarters in Élancourt City to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical product businesses in France.
AVET Technology partners with SG Wireless AVET Technology has teamed up with SG Wireless, a full stack IoT solutions provider under EMS provider Season Group, to come up with a brand-new family of audio and video recorders, which are currently entering full-scale production.
Bantam Tools sets up shop in new Hudson Valley facility Empire State Development (ESD) has announced the completion of a new advanced manufacturing facility for Bantam Tools in Peekskill, Westchester County, 40 miles north of New York City.
Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.
Enics is gearing up in Sweden EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to step up to the competition from abroad.Load more news