GLYN awarded by Renesas

Each year Renesas presents an award to one of its distributors which have rendered good services to the microcontroller solutions from Renesas through an especially strong commitment in sales.

This year GLYN GmbH & Co. KG received the 'Distributor of the Year 2005' award. GLYN won the thanks to impressive sales growth and successful project work. Satoru Ito, Chairman & CEO of Renesas Technology Corp., personally presented the award to Glyn Jones, Managing Director of GLYN GmbH & Co. KG.