Global semiconductor sales increase 2.9% MoM in October

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019, an increase of 2.9% from the previous month's total of USD 35.6 billion, but down 13.1% compared to the October 2018 total of USD 42.1 billion.

Additionally, a newly released industry forecast from the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization projects annual global sales will decrease 12.8% in 2019, followed by increases of 5.9% in 2020 and 6.3% in 2021. "While the global semiconductor market has slumped somewhat in 2019 compared to the record sales posted in 2018, the recent trend is more positive, with month-to-month sales increasing in October for the fourth consecutive month," says John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Global sales are projected to decrease by double digits in 2019, then rebound with moderate growth expected in 2020 and 2021." Regionally, sales increased in October 2019 compared to September 2019 across all major regional markets: the Americas (8.6%), China (2.9%), Japan (1.0%), Europe (0.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.4%). Sales were down across all regions compared to October 2018: Europe (-7.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-7.4%), Japan (-9.3%), China (-10.2%), and the Americas (-27.1%). Additionally, SIA also says that it is endorsing the WSTS Autumn 2019 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry's worldwide sales will be USD 409.0 billion in 2019, a 12.8% decrease from the 2018 sales total of USD 468.8 billion. WSTS projects year-to-year decreases across all regional markets for 2019: Europe (-6.9%), Asia Pacific (-8.8%), Japan (-11.1%), and the Americas (-26.7%). In 2020 and 2021, global sales are expected to increase by 5.9 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.